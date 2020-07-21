STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Electricity bills: DMK misleading people, says Thangamani

Electricity Minister P Thangamani came strong against DMK president MK Stalin over the latter’s remarks regarding electricity bills.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

TN electricity minister P Thangamani | P Jawahar, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister P Thangamani came strong against DMK president MK Stalin over the latter’s remarks regarding electricity bills. He was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in the city, after Covid-19 treatment.

While Stalin has called for people to hoist black flags at their houses on Tuesday to protest ‘higher’ power bills, the minister charged DMK with misguiding people by making false accusations of discrepancies in the assessment of power bills. Claiming that the power tariff in the State is one of the cheapest in the country, he said Tangedco had no intention of making money by taking advantage of pandemic.

“The government has been providing free power supply of up to 100 units since 2016 benefitting 2.1 crore consumers. About 70 lakh consumers who consume less than 100 units make no payment,” he said.

Referring to Stalin’s statement in which he pointed out the concessions given to power consumers in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during lockdown, Thanagamani said Kerala had provided concession for 80 units, while Maharashtra has waived off bill for 5-8 per cent of the actual power consumption. “Do these States provide 100 units free to consumers,” he asked.

By comparing the power bills of State with those of Kerala and Maharashtra, did Stalin want the power tariff to be increased in the State, he asked. “A consumer number, which was quoted by Stalin during an interview in a private channel in support of his allegation, belongs to a commercial connection, not a domestic one.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thangamani electricity bills
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp