Govt’s hectic efforts will bring Covid under control: Udhaya Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue Administration RB Udhaya Kumar said on Monday that Covid will come under control due to hectic efforts of the State government. He spoke when he inspected the medical camp at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone in the city.

The minister also handed over PPE kits to frontline workers and discussed preventive measures with the staff at the camp. Later, he addressed reporters and said, “Covid preventive measures have been carried out in 38 revenue districts across the state. Steps have been taken on a war footing by the Chief Minister.”

“Around 50,000 tests are performed in the State every day and of them, below 10 per cent are turning out positive. By conducting more fever camps, door-to-door testing and surveys, distribution of immunity boosters and kabasura kudineer, quarantine and identification of infected persons at initial stage, the number of Covid-positive cases have declined in Chennai zone. The state will return to normalcy due to these efforts,” assured the minister.

‘No lag’

Udhayakumar said there has been no lag in Covid preventive works due to financial constraints. Speaking on EB charges, he assured that the state will act as per the court’s direction on this issue