HC orders notice on plea to cancel exams

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities concerned on a plea from a lawyer seeking to cancel final exams or semesters in colleges. Judges MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha ordered two weeks notice while admitting the petition from V Anand of Kolathur. Among other things, Anand pointed out that the government had cancelled the class X final exams considering their safety. “Now asking thousands of college students to appear for final exam can severely affect the State’s measures to tackle Covid crisis,” petitioner said.
