Kallar Reclamation schools fare better than govt schools in +2 exam

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: OF the 1,631 students who appeared for the class 12 board examinations from the Kallar Reclamation (KR) schools, as many as 1,505 have passed.The KR schools were established in 1920, after the Criminal Tribes Act was enforced.B Chandramohan, Secretary of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department said, “The pass percentage of these schools is 92.27 per cent, which was higher than that of the government schools in the State (85.94 per cent). The overall pass percentage of the State is 92.34 per cent.”He also hailed the efforts put in by the teachers in achieving these results.

Eight of the 38 KR schools in the State secured 100 per cent results, said Chandramohan, adding that these results were the outcome of special focus on exams and special coaching institutes. “The better performance of KR school students is because they had recruited Post Graduate Assistants under Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” he said.

T Priyadarshini of Vikkiram in Madurai scored the highest marks from across the group of schools, with 536 marks out of 600. She is the eldest of the three daughters of Tavamani, a farmer who manages to eke Rs 200 a day.

Priyadarshini aims to be an IAS officer, and says that she is now preparing for the exam of Village Administrative Officer. Meanwhile, Tavamani is soaked in tears of joy. “Will the government provide her with a scholarship to pursue higher studies?” he asked.

Priyadarshini has scored 90+ in all subjects, except for English, in which, she scored 76. Similar was the story of M Harshini and M Kavya Harini, who stood second and third among all KR schools. While Harshini scored 71, Kavya Harini managed to squeeze in 57 marks for the language.

The government has been conducting special communication and spoken English classes for nearly 3,500 students from higher secondary classes as well.

Priyadarshini says that the move would help rural students improve their language, and be par with urban students. Chandramohan said that English medium classes will also be extended to upper primary classes in these schools.

The School Education department has also been conducting special coaching classes for NEET exams, during evening hours and holidays. “During many occasions, the headmasters themselves arrange for food for these students,” said an official.

The teachers at these schools have played an important role to bring down the school dropout rate. Subramani, headmaster of the school at Poochipatti near Madurai says, all credits go to the staff and the parents. “We had been conducting extra classes till about 8 in the night, and also ensured that the girls managed to get the bus.”

He added that Harshini now had a chance to study at one of the foremost engineering colleges in the region. “Many have come forward to finance her education,” he added.

KR schools are given special attention, compared to other government schools, said officials. As many as 213 KR schools will get modern benches, attached with chairs to accommodate two students each. These will be procured at the cost of Rs 4.12 crore. The government has also decided to improve the laboratory facilities in 10 KR higher secondary schools at the cost of Rs 67.5 lakh. “The work is in progress, and in some schools we have already provided them with the required infrastructure,” said Chandramohan.