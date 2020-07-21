STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu govt for denying COVID-19 relief to traditional musicians

The court observed, "If timely relief is not provided to such artists who are in a financial crisis, then we would destroy them completely."

The Madras High Court. (Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for denying COVID-19 relief to folk, nadaswaram and mridangam artists. The court observed, "If timely relief is not provided to such artists who are in a financial crisis, then we would destroy them completely."

The bench was hearing a plea that prayed for a direction to the government to establish a separate welfare board for traditional musicians and pay financial assistance due to the lockdown.

The two-member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed the state to consider the plea made by a section of the artists.

K R Kukesh, founder-president of Tamil Nadu Isai Vellar Peravai, contended that members of the Peravai, who were solely dependent on temples, marriages and other functions, were deprived of their livelihood because of the months-long lockdown. The musicians sought at least Rs 5,000 as monetary assistance to be paid to them.

The state government argued that since the artists do not come under any of the welfare departments, it is difficult to pay them monetary assistance.

However, the bench directed the state to consider the plea under humanitarian grounds.

The government pleader submitted that he will consult with the state department and file a detailed counter on the plea made by the petitioner.

The court recording the submissions adjourned the plea to July 28.

