STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi govt denying reservation to backward, Dalit communities: Stalin

DMK accused the central government of working against the welfare of the "majority of the Hindus".

Published: 21st July 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being trolled in social media as "anti-Hindu", the DMK on Tuesday trained its gun against the BJP on the issue of reservation for the disadvantaged sections and accused the central government of working against the welfare of the "majority of the Hindus".

In a statement, the party president MK Stalin said the central government has been denying the due reservation to the backward and the Dalit communities in education and job opportunities.

Stalin said reservation has been affirmed not only by the Constitution but also by the Supreme Court as a "right". Various Acts adopted by the Parliament also supported this. However, the BJP is making efforts to destroy the values of social justice.

People from backward class and Dalit communities were losing their reservation rights in education and job opportunities due to the decisions of the BJP-led-government, Stalin said. He further said that the BJP claims that they work for the welfare of Hindus, but they have now prevented the people from the backward and Dalit communities from getting the reservation benefits.

“Are they enemies of Hindus? If BJP's claim that it is working for the Hindus is true then the Prime Minister and the BJP-led Central government must ensure reservation for the backward and sC communities and give them their due share in access to education and employment,” the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Stalin BJP Backward Communities Dalit reservation Modi govt
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Is it? It is a news to me.What did you do when you were in power in Tamilnadu to uplift this community?
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp