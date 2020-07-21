Modi govt denying reservation to backward, Dalit communities: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being trolled in social media as "anti-Hindu", the DMK on Tuesday trained its gun against the BJP on the issue of reservation for the disadvantaged sections and accused the central government of working against the welfare of the "majority of the Hindus".

In a statement, the party president MK Stalin said the central government has been denying the due reservation to the backward and the Dalit communities in education and job opportunities.

Stalin said reservation has been affirmed not only by the Constitution but also by the Supreme Court as a "right". Various Acts adopted by the Parliament also supported this. However, the BJP is making efforts to destroy the values of social justice.

People from backward class and Dalit communities were losing their reservation rights in education and job opportunities due to the decisions of the BJP-led-government, Stalin said. He further said that the BJP claims that they work for the welfare of Hindus, but they have now prevented the people from the backward and Dalit communities from getting the reservation benefits.

“Are they enemies of Hindus? If BJP's claim that it is working for the Hindus is true then the Prime Minister and the BJP-led Central government must ensure reservation for the backward and sC communities and give them their due share in access to education and employment,” the statement said.