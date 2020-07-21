STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM apologises to health workers for Lt Governor's 'demeaning' of senior doctor

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao participated in the assembly proceedings wearing a black towel to register his objection to Bedi's demeanour and remarks against the senior doctor

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday in the Assembly expressed regret to health workers on behalf of the administration over Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s alleged demeaning of a senior doctor when she visited the COVID control room in the directorate of health last Saturday.

With health workers abstaining from work for two hours and organizing demonstrations in their respective hospitals and health centres, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan raised the issue during a special mention in the territorial assembly. He said it was an unwanted act on the part of the Lt Governor.  

Referring to the Lt Governor’s utterances to the senior doctors in the video that has gone viral, "Let's get over this COVID...I will deal with you...This is enough to start a departmental inquiry for non-performance and enough also to hang you", Lakshminarayanan said such a threat of hanging is liable to be prosecuted under IPC Section 506(2). The Lt Governor should apologise to the doctor or the house should adopt a resolution to condemn her act, he said.

Several other ruling party members also condemned the Lt. Governor and several remarks were made against her. The opposition AINRC, AIADMK and BJP members were not present in the house.

Later, speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed regret to the health staff on behalf of the administration for the act of the LG. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao participated in the assembly proceedings wearing a black towel to register his objection to Bedi's demeanour and remarks against the senior doctor.

Speaker V P Sivakzhunthu said the Lt Governor should withdraw her words against the doctor and express regret to put an end to the issue before adjourning the house.

