‘Reimburse expenses under RTE Act’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to reimburse, within eight weeks, the amount fixed by it under the Right to Education Act, to schools. Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction, when a plea from TN Nursery, Primary and Matriculation Higher Secondary Schools Association, came up for further hearing. The petition prayed for a direction to the Revenue and Disaster Management Departments to refix the per-child expense as per the RTE Act for 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and fix the same afresh for 2019-2020 in a fair manner. Adjourning the matter to August 25, the judge directed the government to file its counter.