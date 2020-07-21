Sathankulam custodial death: CBI gets custody of 3 more cops

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was granted a three-day custody of three more police personnel, arrested for their alleged involvement in the ‘custodial death’ of two Sathankulam traders -- Jeyaraj and Beniks.

The three are Head constable Samidurai, and Grade-I constables Veilmuthu and Chelladurai. Granting custody, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM-Madurai) TV Hemananda Kumar directed the CBI to produce the accused before the court on July 23 evening. The agency had sought a five-day custody.

The CBI had been granted custody of five other police personnel -- Inspector Sridhar; sub inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan; and head constables Muthuraj and Murugan -- for interrogation on July 14. They were returned to the judicial custody on July 17.