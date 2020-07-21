Social worker nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam' passes away

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 60-year-old social worker nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam' passed away on Sunday evening.

Sheik Mohideen whose hairstyle resembled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, had a huge following among the children and youngsters. His lookalike appearance was a big attraction in any event in the district and throughout the state.

Sivakumar of Udumalai historical Research Centre said, "Sheik Mohideen was a painter by profession and native of Vadakarai of Tirunelveli, settled in Udumalaipet several years ago. Though he had just completed class VIII, he was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's speech and activities. Over a period of time, his hair turned gray and later he removed his moustache."

"When he tried to create a hairstyle of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, his friends and relatives were surprised and supported him to maintain the hairstyle resembling the former President. While he started a small social organisation titled 'APJ Abdul Kalam Narpanimandram', people appreciated and offered their help. For the past 15 years, he had rescued several destitute and taken them to hospitals. In 2010, he met Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in an event in government school in Kaniyur. Seeing his resemblance, even Abdul Kalam was surprised and even advised him to spread awareness in rural villages about the importance of education," he recalled.

"Though he accepted the request, he could not complete due to personal commitments. But he continues his social service, wherever he goes. Due to his appearance and service, he was nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam'," he added.

Recalling his memories, Lakshmanaswamy, a local librarian said, "Though he didn't step into a college, he used to attend local events. He had attended the children programme in our library, twice. Children were happy to see him, but he explained that he was just a lookalike. During the events, he advised and explained the importance of education and scientific things and also facts and events related to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for inspiration."

"It is sad to hear that he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The children will surely miss him," he added.