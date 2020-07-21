STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Social worker nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam' passes away

Sheik Mohideen whose hairstyle resembled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, had a huge following among the children and youngsters.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 60-year-old social worker nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam' passed away on Sunday evening.

Sheik Mohideen whose hairstyle resembled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, had a huge following among the children and youngsters. His lookalike appearance was a big attraction in any event in the district and throughout the state.

Sivakumar of Udumalai historical Research Centre said, "Sheik Mohideen was a painter by profession and native of Vadakarai of Tirunelveli, settled in Udumalaipet several years ago. Though he had just completed class VIII, he was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's speech and activities. Over a period of time, his hair turned gray and later he removed his moustache."

"When he tried to create a hairstyle of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, his friends and relatives were surprised and supported him to maintain the hairstyle resembling the former President. While he started a small social organisation titled 'APJ Abdul Kalam Narpanimandram', people appreciated and offered their help. For the past 15 years, he had rescued several destitute and taken them to hospitals. In 2010, he met Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in an event in government school in Kaniyur. Seeing his resemblance, even Abdul Kalam was surprised and even advised him to spread awareness in rural villages about the importance of education," he recalled.

"Though he accepted the request, he could not complete due to personal commitments. But he continues his social service, wherever he goes. Due to his appearance and service, he was nicknamed 'Udumalai Kalam'," he added.

Recalling his memories, Lakshmanaswamy, a local librarian said, "Though he didn't step into a college, he used to attend local events. He had attended the children programme in our library, twice. Children were happy to see him, but he explained that he was just a lookalike. During the events, he advised and explained the importance of education and scientific things and also facts and events related to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for inspiration."

"It is sad to hear that he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The children will surely miss him," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sheik Mohideen Udumalai Kalam
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp