Some MLAs in Puducherry need to see a clinical psychologist, says Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

PUDUCHERRY: Upset over some MLAs making remarks about her in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said some elected representatives in the Union territory need to visit a clinical psychologist.

In a WhatsApp message to newsmen, Lt. Governor said some elected representatives are misleading people daily and telling lies to them. “I can understand their reason for this as they are not able to bully Raj Nivas to take certain decisions that suit them,” she said. Since some are frequently telling lies and getting rebutted, they need to visit a clinical psychologist, she added.

The Lt Governor claimed that certain comments against her in the assembly particularly by Congress MLA T Jayamurthy and others are 100 percent false. However, she is choosing to hold back facts as this is not the time. The priority is the health, safety and welfare of the people, she said.

The MLAs criticised the Lt Governor in the Assembly and demanded an apology from her to a senior doctor for allegedly demeaning him in front of subordinates during her visit to the Health Control room in the Directorate of Health last Saturday.