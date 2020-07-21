TN engineering aspirants worried as Anna University yet to release affiliated colleges list

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University is conducting an online inspection of institutions before granting approval for affiliation this year. However, the complete list of affiliated colleges is yet to be uploaded on their website, causing worry among engineering aspirants and their parents.

The registrations for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 started on July 15 and over 75,000 candidates have already applied. Students verify if a college is affiliated to Anna University on its website. But there are only eight institutions listed under Chennai district as on Tuesday evening.

"My son will be a first generation graduate. He scored 493 out of 600 in the public exams. I told him he should study only in a college affiliated to Anna University," said Mutharasu, father of an

engineering aspirant from Thiruvallur district. "My son however does not know which college to apply to. He says he is not sure if the colleges in our area are affiliated to Anna University," he said. Many other students and parents have shared the complaint.

Affiliation granted to over 400 colleges for 2020-21:

A top official from Anna University told The New Indian Express that the varsity has already granted affiliation to over 400 institutions. "We have completed the inspection for over 90 per cent of the institutions that applied. But about 10 per cent are yet to submit some documents," the official said.

The official added that the varsity has not published the list of affiliated colleges on the website yet, fearing that it may lead to legal complications. "Last year, the institutions that were still in the process of submitting documents moved the court when we released the real time update of affiliated institutions. So we are waiting for the process to be completed," the official added.

Online inspection:

The varsity is completing the process completely online this year. "We are not able to travel to colleges and people are not ready to go. AICTE did it online and we did the same. If there are any concerns, then we may visit the college physically later," said MK Surappa, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institutions.

T Purushothaman, the Secretary of TNEA, told The New Indian Express that colleges have been given time until August 15 to receive affiliation. "Students will start filling in their choice of colleges in August. Colleges should receive their approval by then. Right now only registration for counselling is happening," he said.