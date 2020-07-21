‘TN mulling new food scheme for kids’

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it was mulling alternative ways to provide nutritious food to children, who were missing the midday meal scheme due to the lockdown. Judges MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed government’s council to expedite the process. A petition from advocate Sudha stated that the government used to provide nutritious meals to nearly 48.57 lakh students under the midday meal scheme across TN. The court made it clear that this was the government counsel’s final chance to get instructions on the PIL and adjourned the matter to July 27.
