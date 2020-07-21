Youth, who killed a minor girl for rejecting his love proposal, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old youth who had absconded after murdering a 17 -year-old college girl student at Arumugagoundanur near Perur on Saturday.

The suspect C Ratheesh (21) was working in a motor winding workshop in the city and resides at MR Garden in Arumugagoundanur. He was arrested by the special team police at a forest check post near Kovaipudur on Monday morning, when he was returning from Palakad in Kerala. The case booked against him was altered with the sections 294 (b), 302 of IPC and provisions of POCSO act, as the girl was a minor. He was lodged into the prison following the court proceedings, said police.

Police sources said the suspect Ratheesh escaped to Kerala after committing the crime on Friday night. Though he was traced on Sunday itself, special team police caught him after entering Coimbatore. Meanwhile, an inquiry initiated on how he went to Kerala without getting an e-pass.

According to the police, a 17-year-old BCom student S Aishwarya, from Arumuga goundanur was stabbed to death by the suspect on Friday night, allegedly after she broke up the relationship with him.

Both the girl and her father Sakthivel sustained stab and cut injuries and were admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, she died on Saturday morning without responding to the treatment. Police said that she died due to multiple stab injuries found on her stomach and chest. Following the incident, six special teams were formed to arrest the absconding suspect.

Tension gripped in front of the Perur police station on Monday evening, when police tried to send the suspect to remand.

A group of people from Arumugagoundanur allegedly assaulted another youth, who bought paste and brush for the suspect. Meanwhile, police deployed the force to control the situation as it sparked a tension for around ten minutes at the spot. After convincing the people, police took the suspect in another way to prison.