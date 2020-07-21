Youths desilt Kurippankulam village stream after 60 years

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Around 40 youths of Kurippankulam village completed desilting the village stream, cleaning up the over six decades of accumulated garbage and grown over thickets. The stream carries Courtallam water from Manur Canal to three ponds -- Kurippankulam, Pattarkulam and Kuzhalvaimangai.

A Thilagaraj, an environmentalist and one of the coordinators of the desilting works, told TNIE that it took 11 days and around Rs 35,000 to desilt the stream, which was completely covered in seemai karuvelam trees. The 40 volunteers included members of Ilanthalir Trust and several people who had returned to the village in view of the pandemic, he said, adding that they would be working for 10 more days to deepen the ponds and strengthen their banks.

"We expect the water inflow to be smoother, unlike in previous years. We have also fixed the leakages in the sluices of the ponds,” he said. With the recent huge influx in Courtallam waterfalls, the village would be receiving water for irrigation in 10-15 days, he added.