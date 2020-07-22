18 prisoners in three northern TN districts test positive

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As many as 18 prisoners from Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi sub-jails were among the 58 new cases reported in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. Superintendent of Cuddalore Central Prison Nikila Nagendran told Express, “Nearly 58 prisoners from three sub-jails had been kept in isolation.

On July 16, two prisoners tested positive and the 18 tested positive on Tuesday.” Of the tested lot, bail has been given to two prisoners on July 18, three prisoners on Monday, while four others received their bail on Tuesday, added the Superintendent.

According to the daily health bulletin, besides the 18 prisoners, the fresh cases include 26 contacts of Covid patients, seven Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) patients, four Rajkot returnees, one Thanjavur returnee, a doctor and an antenatal mother. The case tally in the district stands at 1,917 with 484 active cases. On Tuesday, 25 patients were discharged upon recovery. In all, 1,415 patients have been discharged so far.

Reasons for rejections

“The reasons for rejection is that many apply without any specific reason and also without the relevant documents. In these cases, we cannot take the risk,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters. “Further, some are applying multiple times; the same person will apply 10-15 times. In these cases also, it’s rejected,” he added.