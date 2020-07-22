STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

18 prisoners in three northern TN districts test positive

As many as 18 prisoners from Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi sub-jails were among the 58 new cases reported in Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As many as 18 prisoners from Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi sub-jails were among the 58 new cases reported in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. Superintendent of Cuddalore Central Prison Nikila Nagendran told Express, “Nearly 58 prisoners from three sub-jails had been kept in isolation.

On July 16, two prisoners tested positive and the 18 tested positive on Tuesday.” Of the tested lot, bail has been given to two prisoners on July 18, three prisoners on Monday, while four others received their bail on Tuesday, added the Superintendent.

According to the daily health bulletin, besides the 18 prisoners, the fresh cases include 26 contacts of Covid patients, seven Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) patients, four Rajkot returnees, one Thanjavur returnee, a doctor and an antenatal mother. The case tally in the district stands at 1,917 with 484 active cases. On Tuesday, 25 patients were discharged upon recovery. In all, 1,415 patients have been discharged so far.

Reasons for rejections
“The reasons for rejection is that many apply without any specific reason and also without the relevant documents. In these cases, we cannot take the risk,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters. “Further, some are applying multiple times; the same person will apply 10-15 times. In these cases also, it’s rejected,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuddalore Villupuram Kallakurichi COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp