Budget standoff ends in Puducherry as LG Kiran Bedi grants approval at last

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After days of confrontation over the Puducherry budget between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister, the issue has finally been resolved with the former granting approval.

“The Lt Governor has conveyed her recommendation for laying of Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before the Legislative Assembly in terms of the approval accorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," according to a release from Raj Nivas.

The proposal seeking approval for laying of Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before the Puducherry Legislative Assembly was received from the finance department through the Chief Minister on July 21.

The Lt Governor would address the Legislative Assembly on July 24 at 9.30 a.m in response to the invitation extended by the Chief Minister and Speaker of the territorial assembly on July 22.

The Chief Minister had already presented his budget speech based on the budget estimates approved by the MHA on June 20.

However, no discussion on the budget has been taken up in the Legislative Assembly so far. The Speaker had said that it would be done 48 hours after presenting the budget.