Karuppar Koottam man who was arrested for YouTube video on Lord Murugan justifies act

In his bail petition filed before the Madras HC, he said the complaint was made by a political party with the ulterior motive of gaining political advantage and creating a clash in the name of God

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Surendran Natarajan filed a bail petition before the Madras High Court on Wednesday (Photo| PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surendran Natarajan of the Karuppar Koottam, who was arrested a couple of days ago for posting a YouTube video on January 1 this year, which allegedly depicted Lord Murugan and the Hindu hymn 'Kandha Sashti Kavacham' in poor light, has justified his act.

In his bail petition filed before the Madras High Court on Wednesday, Surendran contended that the complaint has been made by a political party (BJP legal wing headed by advocate R C Paul
Kanakaraj) with the ulterior motive of gaining political advantage and creating a clash in the name of God. There was no legal requirement for his arrest, which has been lodged giving a complete go-by to the legal requirements and the law laid down by the Supreme Court, he said.

The petitioner who claims to be a journalist further contended that the freedom of expression in the media is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. A duty is cast upon every citizen of India under Article 51A(h) to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. Hence no offence can be made out against him, he said.

In support of his contentions, Surendran cited an order of a division bench of the High Court dated September 4, 2019, which among other things, had stated that the Dravidar Kazhagam has every right under the Constitution to fight for social justice in eradicating inequality, right for upliftment of women and downtrodden people and expressing views on religion and existence of God.

