STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth lauds Tamil Nadu government for action against YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam'

The denigration of "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," a Tamil hymn sung in praise of the Lord, had hurt "crores of Tamils," he said in a tweet.

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Top actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday lauded the Tamil Nadu government for taking action against a YouTube channel, which had allegedly denigrated Lord Murugan and said religious hatred and "God-baiting" should atleast stop now.

The denigration of "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," a Tamil hymn sung in praise of the Lord, had hurt "crores of Tamils," he said in a tweet.

"My wholehearted appreciation to the Tamil Nadu government for the quick action taken against those who had very badly denigrated Kanda Sashti Kavacham and hurt many crores of Tamils," he said, and welcomed the reported removal of related videos from the channel.

He described the vulgar interpretation of the hymn as a "lowly act".

"Atleast now, let religious hatred and God-baiting end. It has to," he said in the Tamil tweet.

All religions were acceptable, he said, adding "Kandanukku Arogara," a term used to hail Lord Muruga, and it soon started trending on Twitter.

Earlier, a row erupted in the state after the YouTube channel "Karuppar Koottam" (Black Group) gave a vulgar interpretation to "Kanda Sashti Kavacham", prompting the BJP and pro-Hindu organisations to go up in arms against the group, even as they filed police complaints.

Four people, including the anchor who appeared in the video, have been so far arrested, with the city asking YouTube to block the channel for the alleged offensive content.

The video post against the 'Kavacham' hymn, considered sacred and recited every day by millions of Tamil Hindus, seeking divine protection from Lord Muruga, caused outrage and many people took to social media to register their protest and seek action.

In the post, the anchor Surendran alias 'Nathigan' (atheist) allegedly gave a vulgar and offensive interpretation to the centuries old hymn authored by a revered saint, Bala Devaraya Swami at the famed Chennimalai Sri Subramania Swamy temple near Erode in western Tamil Nadu.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran had also assured due action will be taken against the channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karuppar Koottam Lord Murugan Rajinikanth
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp