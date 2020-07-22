Simmering feud: Cops fire to quell a gang war 

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Elections to rural local bodies got over a long time ago, but tension that had been building up between two groups since then spilled on to the streets in Pudukkottai on Tuesday and police opened fire to disperse the warring sides.

Supporters of two politicians, Thirunavukarassar and Udayappan, at Posampatti village were at odds since the elections. On Monday evening, both the groups, who belonged to the same community, lodged complaints against each other at the K Pudupatti police station. “For the past ten days, the animosity between the two groups increased which resulted in scuffles.

On Tuesday, it got worse and they pelted each other with stones and attacked using machetes and knives. Atleast 5 people were grievously injured,” said a police officer. An officer had to fire two shots in the air to quell the fight. “The gangs were attacking each other.

As we were outnumbered, the inspector issued a warning and then opened fire in the air. Reinforcements were rushed in and the situation was brought under control,” said Pudukkottai SP Balaji Saravanan.