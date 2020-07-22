Tamil writer, Marxist critic Kovai Gnani no more

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Eminent Tamil writer and Marxist literary critic Kovai Gnani passed away due to age-related illnesses at his residence in Coimbatore on Wednesday. He was 85.

K Pazhaniswami, better known as Kovai Gnani, was born in 1935. He studied Tamil Literature at Annamalai University before going on to pursue a career in journalism. Having edited several Tamil magazines over three decades, he emerged as a well-respected Marxist literary critic.

Not only did he author over 25 books, five volumes of essays, 11 anthologies, and three poems, he also mentored several modern Tamil writers, poets, and critics. He was honoured with the Tamil Literary Garden Award in 2010.

Tamil Ilakkiyam Indrum Iniyum (Tamil Literature: Today and Hereafter), Marxiamum Tamil Ilakkiyamum (Marxism and Tamil Literature), Kadavul Yen Innum Saagavillai? (Why Isn't God Dead Yet?), Tamilil Naveenathuvam Pinnaveenathuvam,(Modernism and Postmodernism in Tamil), and Kallum Mullum Kavithaigalum (Stones, Thorns and Poetry) are some of his well-known works.

During the Little Magazine Movement, he edited Puthia Thalaimurai, Vaanampadihe Marxia Ayvithazh and Parimanam with a few of his contemporaries, enriching the modern Indian literary canon.

Although a life-long Marxist, he never associated himself with the communist political parties.

Gnani is survived by two sons. He had been in poor health since 1988 when he lost his vision to diabetes. Still, he continued reading and writing with the help of an assistant. His last rites are scheduled for Thursday.