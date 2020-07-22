Thai bouy recovered by Indian Coast Guard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The buoy deployed by National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) Thailand, in Bay of Bengal for monitoring wave height and provide early tsunami warning, was retrieved by Indian Coast Guard after it was reported to have broken free from its mooring due to rough weather.

According to Indian Coast Guard spokesman, the buoy drifted to North Andaman sea making landfall on the shores of West Island. NDWC, Thailand, approached Directorate of Disaster Management, Port Blair, to seek assistance of Indian Coast Guard for locating and recovering the buoy.

On receiving information from State Emergency Operation Centre, Port Blair, Indian Coast Guard immediately launched sea-air coordinated search operations. Coast Guard aircraft deployed for aerial search, located the buoy on the shores of West Island, and relayed the coordinates to Coast Guard ship operating in the area.

Despite rough weather and high swell of the seas, Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajveer successfully recovered the buoy on July 19 and towed the ocean observing instrument to Diglipur. The buoy is cylindrical in shape with 2.6 meter diameter and weighs 4,000 kgs approximately. The buoy is being handed over to INCOIS. It will subsequently be handed over to NDWC, Thailand.