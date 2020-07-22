Two held for alleged links with Karuppar Kootam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two more men with alleged links to the YouTube Channel, Karuppar Kootam, were arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch on Monday night. They were identified as Guhan from Maraimalai Nagar and Somasundaram from Otteri.

On Monday evening, the cyber crime wing sent a request to YouTube to block the channel, and on Tuesday, all the videos were deleted and the channel was blocked. This comes days after Senthil Vasan from Velachery and Surendra Natarajan, who runs the channel, were arrested. The BJP had submitted a petition against the channel claiming that their videos were hurting sentiments of the Hindus.

‘No ties with DMK’

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan on Tuesday dismissed allegations linking the channel with the party, saying the DMK had no necessity for it.

One more arrested

Meanwhile, police arrested a man from Annur and remanded him for allegedly sharing defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kanda Shasti Kavasam on social media. A TPDK functionary, Gopala Krishnan from the same locality, also complained to the police against one Nandha, for making objectionable posts on Periyar on social media.