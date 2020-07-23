Adi Dravidar, tribal farmers can install solar pumps at 70% subsidy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers belonging to Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities (SC/STs) can avail 70 per cent subsidy while installing solar-powered pumps for their lands under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), a Central government scheme.

For the year 2020-21, as many as 1,085 farmers can install solar-powered pumps in Tamil Nadu under the above scheme. Priority has been given to 511 farmers belonging to SC/ST communities and Rs 12.83 crore has been allotted for this purpose, an official release said.

These farmers need to pay only 30 per cent share of the price for solar pumps. The price of each solar-powered pump covers installation charges, tax, maintenance charges for five years, and insurance cover.

The release said though there was an overwhelming response from the farmers for installing solar-powered pumps, allocations to farmers belonging to SC/ST communities still remains uncovered. Farmers can get further details by dialing the telephone numbers 044-29515322, 29515422, 29510822 and 29510922 or send email to aedcewrm@gmail.com.