After Kumbakonam, one at Thanjai market Covid positive

THANJAVUR: The Uzhavar Sandhai in Nanjikkottai Road would be closed for three days from Wednesday. This was after a trader tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Following this, the premise was disinfected.

The farmers selling their produce had good patronage from the denizens due to nominal rate at which items were being sold. However, the lockdown reduced the functioning hours from 6am to 9am. Further, the fish market which was functioning at Keezhavaasal area and temporarily shifted to an open ground nearby was also closed from Wednesday after four traders tested positive for COVID-19. The traders are looking out for a new place to put their stalls.