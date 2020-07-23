At 5,849, big jump in TN Covid cases; plasma bank set up at GH

Sinduja Jane And NIRUPAMA VISWANATHAN By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported a whopping 5,849 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike till date. The Health Department added 444 deaths to Chennai’s toll based on a reconciliation committee’s report. That, along with the 74 deaths recorded on Wednesday, took the State toll to 3,144.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that death records from 102 government hospitals and some burial grounds in Chennai were studied as per ICMR guidelines and accounted for in the State’s official death toll. “Two suicides and several deaths that occurred before Covid tests could be conducted have also been categorised as Covid deaths,” he said.

As per ICMR guidelines, all deaths of Covid positive persons are declared as Covid deaths irrespective of underlying or antecedent causes. “It is not just Tamil Nadu that has seen such a problem; mismatch in death records have also been reported in Maharastra and Delhi,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated a plasma bank set up at a cost of `2.34 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday. Later speaking to reporters, the minister said that plasma therapy was successful in Tamil Nadu. “Recovered patients, who do not have any co-morbid conditions, must wait for 14 days and then donate plasma,” the minister added.

20 lakh people tested

The single-day case figures crossed the 5,000 mark on the day the State tested a whopping 58,475 people. As many as 20,15,147 people have now been tested in Tamil Nadu for the infection so far.

Chennai remains stable amid spike in rest of TN

Following treatment, 4,910 people were discharged from hospitals across the State on Wednesday. The situation in Chennai remained stable, with the city adding 1,171 new cases to its tally on the day. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 223, 325 and 430 cases respectively.

‘10% to be tested’

Street vendors and traders in markets will be selected at random from across the city and tested in batches daily, city corporation commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Wednesday. “Now, we are testing 500-750 vendors daily. We would lift the samples in batches so as to reduce the risk of infection,” he said.

Pointing out that nearly 10 per cent of all those being tested daily are vendors, Prakash added that within the next 15 days, 10 per cent of the city’s population would have been tested. Chennai city is estimated to shelter around 80 lakh people at present. “There are very few cities in the world that have tested 10 per cent of their population, and ours would be the first in India to pull it off,” he further said.

Testing scaled up

As a rule of thumb, the civic body has scaled up measures to test 10 times the number of people that contract the infection. “For example, for every 1,000 positive cases, 10,000 people will be tested,” the commissioner said. Commenting on the recent debate on the efficacy of N95 masks, he said, “There is no need for wearing N95 mask unless you are in areas where the viral load may be high. For 99 per cent of the public, thick cotton masks will do.”

Results within 24 hours

In the wake of complaints on delay in results, the corporation commissioner G Prakash has directed all testing centres in the city to produce results within 24 hours. “All labs must collect basic details like name, address, phone number, past 15 day contact history, and health issues of the examinees. These information must be sent to the corporation immediately,’’ G Prakash told representatives of private testing centres during a meeting at Ripon Building.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar tops list

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has been topping the city corporation’s zone-wise list of Covid case tally for the last four days. As on July 22, the zone has 1,171 active cases. The zone, which just one month ago drew praise for being among the first zones to bring number of infected cases under control, has recorded around 22 per cent positivity rate, raising concerns among the residents. The city’s overall positivity rate is around 10 - 12 per cent at present.

“The surge in the number of new cases is mainly because we increased the number of tests conducted in the zone, and most samples are being collected from market areas,” a senior official overseeing the containment work in the zone said. Moreover, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar’s death rate is also a cause of concern. The zone has a death rate of 2.23 per cent, while city’s overall rate is 1.67 per cent. Nearly 20 deaths were reported here in the last five days.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar had reported a record high number of cases in the initial days after a prayer meeting led to a cluster. Subsequently, civic body officers and IAS officials launched intensive containment steps and brought down the number of cases by early June. Now with the cases rising again, officials are gearing up further.