‘Class X exam results by August second week’

By Express News Service

ERODE: Class X board exam results will be declared in the first or second week of August, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. The minister was in Gobichettipalayam to lay the foundation for development projects including the construction of tar roads, check dams, community well and several others at a cost of Rs 2.74 crore.

Speaking to media persons, he said that results of Class XII exam, which will be held on July 27, and Class XI exam will be declared in the end of July, while Class X result will be announced in August first or second week.

The minister also added that newly built schools have facilities that ease the movement of differently-abled students. “Efforts to distribute textbooks for students of Classes I-XI will be taken after consulting parents. The decision to reopen schools will be taken after getting parents’ opinion,” he informed.