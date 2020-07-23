Flights on schedule to bring back stranded Tamils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 58 flights from abroad are to land in the next few days in the airports across the state to bring stranded Tamils submitted the central government in Madras High Court. The two member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed the central government to file a detailed report on the number of flights that are scheduled to arrive in the state for the next few weeks.

The court was hearing a plea filed by TKS Elangovan of DMK seeking more flights to bring back Tamils stranded abroad. Additional solicitor general of India R Sankaranarayanan in reply submitted that Chennai will be getting 41 flights followed by Tiruchy with 11 flights, Coimbatore 4 flights and Madurai 2 flights.

The court also brought it to the notice of the counsels that two days ago about three flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, having landed in Chennai were empty. Senior advocate P Wilson contended that travel agents book the whole flight and sell it at a high cost. The court directed the central government to file a detailed report on the schedule of flights and adjourned the plea to July 30.