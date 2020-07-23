STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Flights on schedule to bring back stranded Tamils

A total of 58 flights from abroad are to land in the next few days in the airports across the state to bring stranded Tamils submitted the central government in Madras High Court.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 58 flights from abroad are to land in the next few days in the airports across the state to bring stranded Tamils submitted the central government in Madras High Court. The two member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed the central government to file a detailed report on the number of flights that are scheduled to arrive in the state for the next few weeks. 

The court was hearing a plea filed by TKS Elangovan of DMK seeking more flights to bring back Tamils stranded abroad. Additional solicitor general of India R Sankaranarayanan in reply submitted that Chennai will be getting 41 flights followed by Tiruchy with 11 flights, Coimbatore 4 flights and Madurai 2 flights.

The court also brought it to the notice of the counsels that two days ago about three flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, having landed in Chennai were empty. Senior advocate P Wilson contended that travel agents book the whole flight and sell it at a high cost. The court directed the central government to file a detailed report on the schedule of flights and adjourned the plea to July 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stranded Tamils
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp