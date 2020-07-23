Govt laptops come in handy for students from poor backgrounds

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Keerthana always loved interactive classes with her teachers in school. Now in Class XII, she was worried about her studies as the school remained shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Thankfully, the laptop issued to us by the State government has come in handy for me, especially since I could not have afforded one otherwise.

I collected my study materials from my school on Tuesday. Now I could make use of the available time by reading and watching the study materials,” says the daughter of a tea vendor. She is a student of Multur government higher secondary school.

The government laptops has been of great help to government school students, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds who could not afford an electronic device. Cuddalore district administration has started distributing video lessons to Class XII students.

Sangeetha, whose father is a daily wager, studies in Class XII at a government school in Veppur. “With my family already reeling under financial burden, we could not have afforded a laptop. So, the government laptop is really helpful,” she says.

As per the district education department’s data, 114 government higher secondary schools and 22 government-aided schools have been given the video contents, besides the matriculation schools in district.

Speaking to Express, Cuddalore district Chief Educational Officer, said, “We have asked teachers to help those students who do not have internet facility or access to Kalvi Tholaikatchi, which too provide access to the video content.” About 5,896 students are yet to get the study material in a few days, said Education Department sources.

A science teacher working at a higher secondary school near Panruti said, “Following the ongoing lockdown regulations, each day we call 15 students to the school and distribute the study material to them. We hope the situation gets better at the earliest as learning through laptop might not be as effective, especially for subjects like mathematics and science, which requires interaction among students and teachers.”