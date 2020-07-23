In the HC...

By Express News Service

Ombudsman to local bodies in 2 months: Govt

Chennai: Ombudsman to local bodies will be appointed within eight weeks as per Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman Act, 2014, the Madras High Court was told on Wednesday. The government counsel told this to a division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha when a PIL petition for a direction to the State government to make the appointment came up. Recording the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.

No gag order against Arappor Iyakkam

Chennai: A division bench of Madras High Court refused to restrain Arappor Iyakkam from making any adverse comments on the case against Minister SP Velumani on social media. The two-member bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha was hearing a PIL moved by Arappor Iyakkam. In their petition, the NGO claimed that there has been brazen violation of laws related to tender acts and rules, rigging, etc, in awarding tenders in 2018.