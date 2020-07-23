Just one swab taken, testing norms violated in Madurai?

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In violation of the Covid-19 protocol set by ICMR, only throat swabs are being collected, in many instances, in the rural parts of the district, at check-posts and airport, sources said.

Confirming the claims, an official attached to the health department said that two kinds of swab sticks - one for nasal and other for throat (dacron or polyester flocked swab) - are used to collect swabs. “When only one kind is supplied, the ideal and the most effective method would be to draw the nasopharyngeal swab.

However, in rural parts of the district, at check posts and at airports only throat swabs are being collected mostly,” he said. A 27-year-old woman who flew to Madurai in July first week said that only her throat swab was taken at the airport. “There was no uniformity. While throat swabs were taken from some passengers, nose swabs were taken from the others,” she said.

The testing conundrum: Health dept officials in Madurai deny allegations

As per the directive issued by ICMR and endorsed by the Union Health Ministry, both nasopharyngeal (taken from nose) and oropharyngeal (taken from throat) swabs should be collected. “Both the swabs should be placed in the same tube (Viral Transport Medium) to increase the viral load,” it said.

Further, the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Health in Tamil Nadu also prescribes taking one sample each of nasopharyngeal (nasal) and oropharyngeal (throat) swabs from each person. TNIE’s visit to swab collection points at check-post, PHCs and mobile fever clinics in rural parts of the district also confirmed that majority of the swabs were taken from throat.

Health department sources claimed that they were following orders as higher officials at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services had given them oral instructions to only collect throat swabs.

Meanwhile, many who had undergone tests in facilities that falls under the city limits - Urban Primary Healthcare Centres, fever clinics, private laboratories and at Government Rajaji Hospital - revealed that either nasal or both swabs were taken at the time of test.

An official with the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology said that if only throat swab is used for COVID-19 test, the chances of missing the virus are high. A microbiologist at a GH said that when only throat swabs are tested, there exists high chances for false negativity.

“With a COVID-19 test costing nearly `4000, deliberately adopting inappropriate testing methods to project lower positivity rate in the rural parts turns the men and materials deployed to conduct the tests into a waste,” said another official at the health department. However, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Priya Raj denied allegations of giving any oral instruction to collect only throat swabs. “At times, when incidents of nose bleeding were reported from camps, throat swabs were taken instead of nose swabs.”