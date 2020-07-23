STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Just one swab taken, testing norms violated in Madurai?

In violation of the Covid-19 protocol set by ICMR, only throat swabs are being collected, in many instances, in the rural parts of the district, at check-posts and airport, sources said.  

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: In violation of the Covid-19 protocol set by ICMR, only throat swabs are being collected, in many instances, in the rural parts of the district, at check-posts and airport, sources said.  

Confirming the claims, an official attached to the health department said that two kinds of swab sticks - one for nasal and other for throat (dacron or polyester flocked swab) - are used to collect swabs. “When only one kind is supplied, the ideal and the most effective method would be to draw the nasopharyngeal swab.

However, in rural parts of the district, at check posts and at airports only throat swabs are being collected mostly,” he said.  A 27-year-old woman who flew to  Madurai in July first week said that only her throat swab was taken at the airport. “There was no uniformity. While throat swabs were taken from some passengers, nose swabs were taken from the others,” she said.   

The testing conundrum: Health dept officials in Madurai deny allegations

As per the directive issued by ICMR and endorsed by the Union Health Ministry, both nasopharyngeal (taken from nose) and oropharyngeal (taken from throat) swabs should be collected. “Both the swabs should be placed in the same tube (Viral Transport Medium) to increase the viral load,” it said. 

Further, the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Health in Tamil Nadu also prescribes taking one sample each of nasopharyngeal (nasal) and oropharyngeal (throat) swabs from each person. TNIE’s visit to swab collection points at check-post, PHCs and mobile fever clinics in rural parts of the district also confirmed that majority of the swabs were taken from throat. 

Health department sources claimed that they were following orders as higher officials at the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services had given them oral instructions to only collect throat swabs. 
Meanwhile, many who had undergone tests in facilities that falls under the city limits - Urban Primary Healthcare Centres, fever clinics, private laboratories and at Government Rajaji Hospital - revealed that either nasal or both swabs were taken at the time of test. 

An official with the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology said that if only throat swab is used for COVID-19 test, the chances of missing the virus are high. A microbiologist at a GH said that when only throat swabs are tested, there exists high chances for false negativity.

“With a COVID-19 test costing nearly `4000, deliberately adopting inappropriate testing methods to project lower positivity rate in the rural parts turns the men and materials deployed to conduct the tests into a waste,” said another official at the health department. However, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Priya Raj denied allegations of giving any oral instruction to collect only throat swabs. “At times, when incidents of nose bleeding were reported from camps, throat swabs were taken instead of nose swabs.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 throat swabs
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp