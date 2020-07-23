Now, e-transactions at Customs office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to usher in paperless operations in workplaces and a way for transparency, GV Krishna Rao, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Zone, on Tuesday launched an e-office at the Commissioner of Customs office, namely Appeal II. The application is designed to establish a paperless environment in government offices, increase efficiency, employees’ convenience, accountability, and to provide better service to the people.

The adoption of e-office to carry out office works will bring an attitudinal shift and awareness among the employees and the public, and help uphold the transparency in inter-and intra-government transactions. “It will benefit the public in terms of assured data security and integrity, and is expected to create a huge transformation in work culture and ethics within the department,” a Customs department spokesperson said.

Customs department is now encouraging taxpayers to utilise electronic means of communication by mentioning their mobile numbers and e-mail IDs to facilitate acknowledgement by mail or SMS through the application. A diary number will be allotted, which can be used as reference while communicating with the department in future, the spokesperson added. B Yamuna Devi, Commissioner of Customs, and Arun Kumar Sharma, appraiser, were also present on the occasion.