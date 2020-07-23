Plea against RBI order on FASTag dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL petition seeking to quash a notification dated December 30, 2019 of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which introduced collection of fees at the toll gates through FASTag system.

The First Bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy upheld the notification while rejecting the plea from advocate Kabilan Manoharan, on Wednesday. According to petitioner, the RBI has authorised the fee payment system developed by National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) that uses a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag called FASTag that is mapped to a vehicle registration number and linked to the customer’s bank account for deduction of toll payment.

Petitioner contended that the order violated the existing directions of the RBI issued under Sec. 18 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which mandated an additional factor of authentication. In the absence of any such instrument, the implementation of the system would be an arbitrary exercise of the executive power affecting Article 14 of the Constitution.