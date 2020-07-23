‘Put on hold reopening educational institutions’
Published: 23rd July 2020 06:00 AM | Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:00 AM
CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in an appeal to the Chief Minister, requested the government to delay the reopening of schools and colleges until zero new Covid-19 cases are reported in the State.
In a statement on Monday, he said that the opening of educational institutions in the present environment, which is wreaked havoc by the virus will be a bad idea. He pointed out that several parents are not willing to send their children to educational institutions till the virus scare vanishes from the State.