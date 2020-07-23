Six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu take oath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six nominees of AIADMK, DMK and Tamil Maanila Congress, who were elected to the Rajya Sabha in March, took oath as the members of the Upper House on Wednesday. They are former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy, TMC president GK Vasan, DMK members – Tiruchi N Siva, Anthiyur P Selvaraj and NR Elango.