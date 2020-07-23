‘The lack of a paper sent us from school to kitchen’

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: M Baby aspired to graduate and become a teacher. Now, she’s 24 years old, and her dreams have been dead for long. Soon after she completed schooling in 2013, she was married off. “It was my dream to impart knowledge to little children.

But, I never got admission in any college. Now, I have two kids of my own. I have buried my dreams.”

Baby belongs to the Irula community. Her parents did not know how to secure a community certificate, and Baby believes that was the only hindrance to her dream.

Today, Baby’s sister M Dhanalakshmi is fighting the battle that the sister could not -- to secure a community certificate for college education. Baby’s husband is a mason, and the couple lives in Surapattu village near Marakkanam. “I still aspire to study. If my sister’s battle for a community certificate is successful, I would like to pick up from where I left,” says Baby.

“Even if not a teacher, I’d at least like to be an anganwadi worker.” Baby says her husband Suresh falls ill often, and he’s unable to work on those days. “It will be helpful if I get a job and can support him.” But more than that, Baby is concerned about her little sister’s future. “We want her to go to college. We don’t want her to end up getting married just because she lacks a certificate to continue her studies.” Baby and Dhanalakshmi have another sister -- Meena, who had aspired to become a nurse...

Denied papers and shattered dreams

Baby and Dhanalakshmi have another sister – Meena (20), who aspired to become a nurse. Meena’s dreams also failed to materialise. “Why are we Irulas denied our community certificates,” Meena wonders. “So many appeals, so many petitions...

Does the society still feel tribes like ours must not get educated and progress?” Meena says so many kids in their community have dropped out of school just because they could not get a certificate to proceed further. “Just one certificate. One piece of paper.

The lack of it has wiped out so many dreams and livelihoods. We ended up in kitchens instead of colleges.” Dhanalakshmi’s fight seems to be achieving success, as the Collector has assured action. That makes Meena happy. “Our time may be over, but our sister will win. She should win this fight.”