Three deaths, 123 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three person succumbed to COVID-19 as Puducherry reported 123 fresh cases on Wednesday. The cases rose to 2,420 , with active cases up to 987 and total deaths up to 33 on Thursday.

Releasing the information, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said the infection rate is steadily increasing and has already risen to 22 per cent from 19.7 percent on Wednesday and 17.9 percent on Tuesday. Out of 558 persons who were tested for the virus, 123 persons tested positive on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 119 cases are in Puducherry region , three in Karaikal region and one in Yanam region.

He said that two persons passed away at the Indira Gandhi government medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and one at the government general hospital.

He added that while a 59-year-old male from Kodapakkam and a 46-year-old male from Vanarapet died at the IGMCRI, a 50-year-old male from Lawspet died at the Government General hospital.

Presently, 987 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 897 are from Puducherry region (505 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 259 at JIPMER and 133 in COVID care centres), 52 in Karaikal GH and 37 in Yanam GH and one case in Mahe region.

In all, 1,400 patients have been discharged after recovery including 31 patients who were discharged on Thursday. Till now, of the 33,096 samples that have been tested, 30,260 have come out negative while the results of 280 people are awaited.