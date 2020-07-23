STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valparai arts college professors help students from hill stations register online for admission

Nearly 50 students' names have been registered by the professors.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With students from hill stations struggling to register their name for admission into government arts college online due to lack of internet facility, android mobile, professors of Valparai government arts college visited their residence and registered students' names in the college website.
V Krishnaveni, assistant professor in Tamil department said, "As per college decision, professors are helping students to register their name in the website. I and another professor T Ramadevi reside in Urulikal, which is located 22 kms from Valparai town.

We have collected students' details from Sholayar Dam government higher secondary school and Valparai government higher secondary school."

"For the online registration, we went to many tea estates and met the parents and students and explained about the student registration process. Initially, they were feared to meet and we solved it through a workers committee. At present we have registered 16 students in various estates of Periyar Nagar, Solayar dam, Urulikal which are remote areas."

Another professor from English department T Ramadevi said, "Sometimes we had to walk up to 5 kms in rough paths to reach students' residence, due to lack of road facility. Duration of the online registration process has taken up to 30 to 40 minutes per student and sometimes it will fail due to poor internet facility. Apart from it, they do not use android mobiles. We were satisfied by doing this service."

NSS officer R Muraliraj in Mudis said," There are 16 divisions under Mudis and we met a workers committee and were informed about the online registration introduced this year in government arts and science colleges. The Internet is available in a few places at Mudis and I informed that students should come to a common place to do the registration process through the workers committee.

Now I have registered the names of 22 students. Most of the students are first generation college goers. I told them the registration process orally and made students do the process themselves using my mobile, so as to make them know the process."

"Browsing centers are located at town places and if students like to go there, they have to spend up to Rs 200 for auto. In this situation, their parents are struggling to run their families," he said.

College principal V Muralidharan said, "To avoid students coming to come colleges, the government has introduced an online registration process, considering student welfare. Even though there is no adequate internet facility in Valparai, we have done all arrangements to register students' names in colleges through faculties."

"Accordingly, we have set up a district facilitation centre and released six contact numbers for students to contact us to clear their doubt about online registration. These numbers were advertised well. Apart from that, our faculties are helping students to register the name in the area Mudis, Nadumalai, Urulikal, Chinnakallar, etc," he said.

According to sources 12 undergraduate courses, four postgraduate courses, MPhil, PhD courses were offered in the college and more than 900 students are studying. Now, nearly 250 students have registered their name in college through the online mode.

