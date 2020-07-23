Work to form DMK govt, Stalin tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin urged his party cadres to work towards forming the DMK government by winning the ensuing Assembly elections. He was addressing cadres through video conference on Wednesday when former MLA and BJP functionary Vedharathinam of Nagapattinam joined DMK along with his supporters. The Union government betrayed the backward class people and scheduled class people by destroying the reservation meant for them, crititised the Opposition leader.