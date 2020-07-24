STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
84 Raj Bhavan staff test positive for Covid-19

As many as 84 persons including security personnel and fire service staff who are working in Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for Corona infection on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 84 persons including security personnel and fire service staff who are working in Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for Corona infection on Thursday. Following this, as a precautionary measure whole area of Raj Bhavan including offices has been disinfected and sanitized by Corporation authorities. 

“As few persons staying inside Raj Bhavan had shown symptoms, testing was done for 147 persons out of which 84 persons were found positive for COVID-19. All these persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department,” a release from the Raj Bhavan here said.  

However, the Raj Bhavan clarified that the personnel who had tested positive for the infection were working in the outer side of the Raj Bhavan like the main gate and not in the main building. “None of these persons came in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials of Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation,” the Raj Bhavan communication added. Recently, many officers and employees in the State Secretariat tested positive for this infection and the employees association demanded that the staff strength has to be brought down from 55 per cent to 33 per cent to avoid further spread.

Comments

