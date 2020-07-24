Comply with transparency in tender rules: Madras HC to govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed the State government to comply with Rule 20 of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender Rules 2000, which contemplated the minimum time for submission of tenders, in future.

Otherwise, the court would have to interfere in such matters and pass adverse orders affecting the whole tender process, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said on July 16.

The judge was disposing of a PIL petition from Sri Lakshmi Construction in Tiruvannamalai district seeking to quash a short-term tender notification of the Commissioner, Thellar Panchayat Union, dated June 26 and direct him and the Collector to issue a fresh one.

The judge said that this trend should not be allowed to be continued and the entire tender process must not become a farce. It is important that all the bidders interested should be allowed to participate in the tender and the Rules must be followed in letter and spirit.