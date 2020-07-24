Forest guard returns unclaimed cash; appreciated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A forest guard played a Good Samaritan, by returning Rs 17,500 unclaimed money found abandoned on roadside to the police in Coimbatore.

According to the police, the forest guard Selvarajan works in the Kembanur forest circle in Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore found a bunch of cash on a roadside near Uliyampalayam.

The cash Rs 17,500 of Rs 500 denominations was found on Sundapalayam - Dhaliyur road on Thursday morning, when he was on the way to work. Immediately he took the cash to Thondamuthur police station and handed over it to the policemen, said sources.

District Police superintendent Ara Arularasu appreciated the forest guard and announced that people who mistakenly lost the money can get it from the police after producing proper documents to prove their claim.