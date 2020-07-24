In the HC...

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film producer KE Gnanavel Raja was directed by the HC to appear before Ramnad DSP on August 7 in connection with an alleged chit fund fraud.

Appear before Ramnad cop, film producer told

Chennai: Film producer KE Gnanavel Raja was directed by the HC to appear before Ramnad DSP on August 7 in connection with an alleged chit fund fraud. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction while admitting a petition from Raja praying for a direction to the DSP to consider his plea for inquiry through video-conference. His counsel said Raja had sold the entire theatrical rights of his film `Mahamuni’ in September 2019 to one Neethimani for `6.25 crore. Neethimani had paid only `2.30 crore. Raja was taking action as per film industry practice. While so, Raja received a notice dated July 13 from the DSP, Ramnad, asking him to appear in person. This followed a complaint from one Thulasimanigandan against Neethimani and others on June 6. The issue was that three persons, including Raja, had illegally extracted money from Thulasimanigandan by luring him to invest in chit fund business. 

