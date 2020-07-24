No independence from COVID-19 in TN on August 15, public gatherings won't be allowed

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID-19 has hit many events this year and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations are no exception. Though the day will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, and enthusiasm, large gatherings will not be allowed in view of the pandemic.

"Public gatherings will not be there. Invitees from various sections of society will also be limited," a top official told The New Indian Express, adding that the state government would adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for Independence Day celebrations. In the normal course, there would have been a large gathering in front of Fort St George.

In Chennai, a ceremony will take place in the morning after 9 am. It consists of unfurling of the National Flag by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, playing of the National Anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour by the police including paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC, Scouts, etc, speech by the Chief Minister and singing of the National Anthem. At the district, sub-divisional, block, panchayat and big village levels too, similar programmes will be organised.

In the capital, districts and other levels in the state, COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers etc., would be invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic. Some people cured of the infection would also be invited.

Performance of police/military bands will be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions will be displayed through large

screens/digital media during public functions and on social media. It is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks etc. are followed.

Holding of the "At Home" reception at Raj Bhawan on Independence Day is left to the discretion of the Governor. If the reception is organised, COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, and people cured of the infection would also be invited.

Other functions of the day may include activities like planting of trees, interschool/inter-college debates on digital platforms, online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions,

launching of any important scheme, thematic webinars, online campaigns by NSS and NYKS centred around patriotic themes or any other activity befitting the occasion.

The guidelines issued by the Centre suggested that the theme of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" be suitably spread and publicised among the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and on social media during the Independence Day celebrations.