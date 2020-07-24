Police special team formed to expedite claims on 'victim relief fund'

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police have formed a special team for expediting the process on applications for the 'Victim Relief Fund' pending and remain unclaimed in the last four years.

Despite various rulings of the Supreme Court and lower courts on the rights of victims or survivors of various crimes for compensation, there is a lack of awareness among the public and law enforcement officials on such legislations.

Around 75 percent of victims, especially who were affected in the murder cases, leave the fund as unclaimed in last four years. We have formed a special team headed by an ADSP in Coimbatore district, to ensure all victims get the fund as early as possible, said SP Ara Arularasu.

He added, the special team will access the documents for claiming the fund. If any documents need to be attached, they coordinate with victims until the process gets completed. Once the Police superintendent sends a proposal, victims can get the fund in a speedy manner. Cases registered under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act would be processed through concern commissions. However, the victims of an accident, murder, attempt to murder and grievous hurt cases do not have proper guidance to get the fund. If they apply properly, it will become an addition to the insurance, said Arularasu.

According to sources, the corpus funds set aside for paying compensation to the victims or dependants under provisions of the scheme remains unutilized. Once the Legal Services Authority recommends the claim following the application, police officials can easily precede it to the DGP (Director General of Police) office and it would be awarded within six months. However, police process only a few documents like FIR and the post-mortem report, other documents like a legal heir certificate would be enclosed by the victims itself. Many of them leave the fund as unclaimed as they do not know the process of claim. Hence the police team is asked to detail the claim to the victims and asked them to bring such documents for processing, said sources.

The special team starts work on 75 percent of unclaimed and pending cases to complete their claims within one month, sources added.

The Victim Compensation Scheme came into effect when Section 357 (A) of Code of Criminal Procedure was amended in 2009. With a view to enlarge the scope of the scheme, the State Government notified the Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes in October 2018.