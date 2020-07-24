STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM directs police to book culprits who draped saffron shawl on MGR statue

Published: 24th July 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Condemning the incident in which a saffron shawl was wrapped on the neck of the MGR statue at Villianur on the Puducherry-Villupuram road, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy directed the police department to book the culprits at the earliest.

The Puducherry administration will also take stringent action against those who level baseless charges against legislators and threaten them on social media, Narayanasamy told the legislative assembly on Friday.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lt Governor's address this evening, the Chief Minister who also hold the Home portfolio, responding to members who drew the attention of the government on the issue, said that he will have a discussion with the DGP on this issue and action will be taken through the cybercrime cell.

Earlier, several members including welfare minister M Kandasamy charged that incidents of threatening legislators on WhatsApp have now increased and baseless allegations are being posted against them.

The issue was raised by BJP MLA V Saminathan who said that a few in the name of civil society organizations were posting malicious message against MLAs on WhatsApp and circulating them. Police is afraid of taking action against them, he said. Other members including parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan, government whip R K R Anantharaman, A Baskar (AIADMK) and A John Kumar (Congress) also raised the issue.

The Chief Minister also said that action will be taken against the culprit who denigrated the "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," a Tamil hymn in praise of the Lord, and cases have been registered against those who gave shelter to YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam anchor Surendran Natarajan here.

“I respect all religions and am not against the Hindu religion,” the Chief Minister said. A member of the Karuppar Koottam which denigrated the hymn and thus hurt the sentiments of the Hindu faithful had taken shelter in Puducherry and surrendered at Kottamedu, Ariyankuppam, a few days back.

