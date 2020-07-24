Puducherry Health Minister, Congress MLAs boycott LG Kiran Bedi's address in Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The confrontation between the elected government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is far from over as Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Parliamentary secretary to Chief minister K Lakshminarayanan, Government Whip RKR Aanantharaman and MLA T Jayamurthy boycotted the Lt Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Lt Governor had come to address the Assembly on the invitation of Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu and Chief minister V Narayanasamy, but the four took the opportunity to show their displeasure.

When Lt Governor Kiran Bedi began her speech after the prayer "Tamil Thai vazhthu", the Minister and the MLAs walked out of the house registering their protest.

Later, the Health Minister who came dressed in a black face mask and black towel said they are in solidarity with doctors. She has failed to apolosise to the doctors for her behaviour demeaning a senior doctor. Further, it is a protest for failing to give appointment to him to discuss some government schemes as well her decisions on fishermen pension contrary to that proposed by the government.

The other three MLAs Lakshminarayan, Aanantharaman and Jayamurthy who was dressed in black shirt, showed their protest to Lt Governor for her comments on their mental health and advising them to see a clinical psychologist.

These three MLAs are among the seven MLAs who spoke on the issue of alleged 'demeaning' of a senior doctor by the Lt Governor.

"We are showing our displeasure on her comment demeaning us. We have immunity to speak in the Legislative Assembly. She cannot comment on our health (mental), said Lakshminarayanan.

For past four years she has been stalling schemes and not cooperating with ministers,said Anantharaman .On the other hand not doing anything for development of Puducherry. As an administrator she knows the financial situation very well. But even in the corona pandemic situation ,she is not doing anything to get funds released from centre or supporting revenue generating measures. The last nail was not approving budget and commenting on mental health, he said.