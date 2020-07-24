STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Health Minister, Congress MLAs boycott LG Kiran Bedi's address in Legislative Assembly

The Lt Governor had come to address the Assembly on the invitation of Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu and Chief minister V Narayanasamy, but the four took the opportunity to show their displeasure.

Published: 24th July 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran bedi address the assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran bedi address the assembly during the ongoing budget session. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The confrontation between the elected government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is far from over as Health Minister Malladi  Krishna Rao, Parliamentary secretary to Chief minister K Lakshminarayanan, Government Whip RKR Aanantharaman and MLA T Jayamurthy  boycotted  the Lt Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Lt Governor had come to address the Assembly on the invitation of Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu and Chief minister V Narayanasamy, but the four took the opportunity to show their displeasure.

When  Lt Governor Kiran Bedi began her speech after the prayer "Tamil Thai vazhthu", the Minister and the MLAs walked out of the house registering their protest.

Later, the Health Minister who came dressed in a black face mask and black towel said they are in solidarity with doctors. She has failed to apolosise to the doctors for  her behaviour demeaning a senior  doctor. Further, it is a protest for failing to give appointment to him to discuss some government schemes as well her decisions on fishermen pension contrary to that proposed by the government.

The other three MLAs Lakshminarayan, Aanantharaman and Jayamurthy who was dressed in black shirt,  showed their protest to Lt Governor for her comments on their mental health and advising them to see a clinical psychologist.

These three MLAs are among the seven MLAs who spoke  on the  issue of alleged 'demeaning' of a senior doctor by the Lt Governor.

"We are showing our  displeasure on her comment demeaning us.  We have immunity to speak in the Legislative Assembly. She cannot comment on our health (mental), said Lakshminarayanan.

For past four years she has been  stalling schemes and  not cooperating with ministers,said Anantharaman .On the other hand not doing anything for development  of Puducherry. As an administrator she knows the financial situation very well. But even  in the corona pandemic situation ,she is not doing anything to get funds released from centre or supporting revenue generating measures. The last nail was not approving budget and commenting on mental health, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Malladi  Krishna Rao Pondicherry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp