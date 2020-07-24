STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally nearing 2 lakh with 6,785 new cases, 88 deaths

Chennai’s daily case count remains stable with another 1,299 cases being reported on the day, accounting for 19 per cent of new cases

Published: 24th July 2020 08:08 PM

chennai fever camp

A healthcare worker checks temperature of kids at a fever camp organized by GCC at a street near Mint in Chennai. (Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 case tally fell just short of the 2 lakh-mark at 1,99,749 after 6,785 new cases were reported on Friday. The death toll is now 3,320 after 88 deaths were recorded on the day.

Chennai’s daily case count remains stable with another 1,299 cases being reported on the day, accounting for 19 per cent of new cases. Its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 419, 349 and 378 cases respectively. Together, the capital and its neighbours account for 36 per cent of cases reported on the day, down from 69.8 per cent on June 24.

Of the other districts, Virudhunagar alone has reported 424 new cases, with local officials attributing the high figure to a heavy backlog of test results and technical glitches. Madurai and Thoothukudi have also recorded over 300 cases -- 326 and 313 respectively.

Four districts recorded over 200 cases -- Kanniyakumari (266), Ranipet (222), Theni (234) and Tiruchy (217) -- while eight districts have reported over 100 cases. Of these, Coimbatore recorded 189, Kallakurichi 179, Salem 122, Thanjavur 186, Tiruvannamalai 134, Tirunelveli 171, Vellore 174, and Villupuram 164.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested a whopping 65,150 samples and 63,182 persons on the day. Also, nearly as many patients were discharged -- 6,504 -- as new cases reported on the day. Among the deceased, six did not have comorbid conditions

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected oxygen tank construction work at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus. The oxygen will be supplied through pipelines to COVID-19 patients with lung infection as required.

