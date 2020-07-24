Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan tests COVID-19 positive 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Geetha Jeevan, the DMK MLA from Thoothukudi, and two members of her family are among the 415 people to test positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.



According to the 50-year-old legislator’s family, her 27-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus after suffering from fever a few days ago. Following this, Thoothukudi corporation officials tested nine people in the household, including the MLA, her husband, son-in-law and a toddler. While Geetha Jeevan and her son-in-law have tested positive, the others have tested negative.



The MLA’s husband Jeevan Jacob Rajendran told The New Indian Express that all three patients were receiving treatment at their house in Polpettai. “They are following the diet and taking the medicines given by doctors at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital," he said.



Meanwhile, 175 COVID patients have been discharged in the district on Thursday.