‘Working to bring rate of positivity further down’

CHENNAI: Those with breathing problems during the check up will be shifted to the suspected Covid ward in hospitals to help further reduce mortality, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Thursday. However the number of deaths everyday in the city have come down to about 20 from 30 or 40 earlier, he said.

Talking about North Chennai, he said it was an example of the activities that may be carried out to control the spread. “Earlier, the positivity in North Chennai areas was 50-60%, now its only 5-6% in Tondiarpet and 8-9% in Royapuram,” he said. Now intensive containment activities will be carried out in Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, he said. “We will not be satisfied with the current positivity rate in the city, we are working to bring it down further,” he said.